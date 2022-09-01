by

Cooper Companies Inc's COO Q3 FY22 revenues increased 10% Y/Y to $843.4 million, up 18% in constant currency and 9% organically, beating the consensus of $832.68 million.

Adjusted EPS of $3.19 was down 6% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $3.24.

The adjusted gross margin was 66%, down from 68% last year. Adjusted operating margin compressed to 23% from 27% in last year's first quarter.

Cash provided by operations of $263.9 million, offset by capital expenditures of $46.6 million, resulted in a free cash flow of $217.3 million.

Guidance: Cooper Companies expects FY22 sales of $3.29-$3.31 billion versus the previous guidance of $3.28-$3.31 billion and the consensus of $3.29 billion.

Cooper Companies expects FY22 sales of $3.29-$3.31 billion versus the previous guidance of $3.28-$3.31 billion and the consensus of $3.29 billion. The outlook includes CVI segment revenue of $2.24 - $2.25 billion and CSI segment sales of $1.06 - $1.06 billion.

For FY22, the company expects adjusted EPS of $12.72 - $12.87, versus the consensus of $13.14 and prior guidance of $13.09 - $13.29.

For Q4 FY22, the company expects sales of $830 - $850 million, compared to the consensus of $841.43 million.

It forecasts an adjusted EPS of $3.05 - $3.20 below the consensus of $3.42.

Price Action: COO shares traded 1.09% higher at $290.59 on the last check Thursday.

