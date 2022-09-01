by

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6.3% year-on-year to $100.69 million, beating the consensus of $96.67 million.

Net retail sales rose 5% Y/Y, and e-commerce demand declined 8.4%.

Commercial and international franchise revenues grew 41.1% Y/Y.

Gross profit decreased 1% Y/Y to $49.9 million. The gross margin of 49.6% contracted by 360 basis points Y/Y.

The company held $14.4 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022.

EPS of $0.38 missed the Street view of $0.45.

BBW Board authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $50.0 million, valid through August 31, 2025.

Outlook : Build-A-Bear reaffirmed its FY22 sales outlook of $440 million - $460 million versus the consensus of $454.50 million.

The company continues to expect FY22 EBITDA of $65 million - $75 million.

Price Action: BBW shares are trading lower by 2.74% at $14.90 on the last check Thursday.

