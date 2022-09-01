First half total revenues were $218.3 million, the highest in the first half in the Company's history, an increase of 17.1% from the fiscal 2021 first half and included total revenues of $100.7 million in the fiscal second quarter, an increase of 6.3% from the fiscal 2021 second quarter

First half pre-tax income was $25.8 million, the highest for the first half in the Company's history, compared to pre-tax income of $22.7 million in the fiscal 2021 first half. Second quarter pre-tax income was $7.6 million, including incremental freight expenses of approximately $3.8 million, and compared to the previous record-high of $9.5 million in pre-tax income for the fiscal 2021 second quarter

Board authorized new share repurchase program of $50.0 million following completion of the previous $25.0 million share repurchase program which was announced in November 2021

Reiterates fiscal 2022 annual guidance including growth in total revenues and profitability compared to fiscal 2021

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW today reported results for the second quarter and first half ended July 30, 2022.

Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are pleased to have delivered a strong fiscal 2022 second quarter which contributed to record-setting levels for total revenues and profitability for the fiscal first half, following the most profitable year in our company's history. We believe that our strategic plan which capitalizes on our powerful brand, executed with discipline and agility, is the primary driver of our sustained profitable growth. Thus far in the third quarter, our overall sales trends and retail traffic patterns have continued to be positive, and while we are mindful of the macro-economic uncertainties, we have demonstrated an ability to remain nimble and adapt our resilient and more diversified business model to navigate challenging environments. These factors are reflected in our Board's confidence in our future and the value of our business leading to the authorization of a new $50 million share repurchase program which was announced yesterday. This follows the completion of a $25 million stock buyback program which was authorized in November 2021 which resulted in the repurchasing of approximately 10% of our shares outstanding.

"As we look forward to the balance of the year and all-important holiday season, we believe we are well-positioned to achieve our expectations and are reaffirming our annual guidance. We continue to make progress on our strategic initiatives including accelerating a broad-reaching and comprehensive digital transformation, continuing to evolve our retail experience and footprint while optimizing our expanded omnichannel capabilities, and leveraging our solid financial position to invest in initiatives intended to drive growth and return value to our shareholders," concluded Ms. John.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results (13 weeks ended July 30, 2022 compared to the 13 weeks ended July 31, 2021):

Total revenues were $100.7 million, a 6.3% increase compared to $94.7 million in the fiscal 2021 second quarter; Net retail sales were $95.9 million, a 5.0% increase compared to $91.3 million in the fiscal 2021 second quarter; Consolidated e-commerce demand (orders generated online to be fulfilled from either the Company's warehouse or its stores) declined 8.4% compared to the fiscal 2021 second quarter which had the benefit of strong launches of key products as growth in Europe was offset by a decline in North America. Compared to the fiscal 2019 second quarter, digital demand increased by almost 150%; and Commercial and international franchise revenues were $4.8 million, a 41.1% increase compared to $3.4 million in the fiscal 2021 second quarter;

Gross profit margin was 49.6%, compared to 53.2% in the fiscal 2021 second quarter. The 360 basis-point contraction in gross profit margin was primarily driven by the negative impact of an increase of approximately 400 basis points in transportation costs, as well as other inflationary pressures, partially offset by leverage of fixed occupancy and warehouse costs and lower promotional activity. The Company expects its ongoing mitigation efforts along with some moderation in freight cost pressure to contribute to an improvement in gross profit margin in the second half of fiscal 2022 versus the first half of 2022. Compared to the fiscal 2019 second quarter, gross profit margin improved by 550 basis points;

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $42.3 million, or 42.0% of total revenues, compared to $40.9 million, or 43.2% of total revenues, in the fiscal 2021 second quarter;

Pre-tax income was $7.6 million, including incremental freight expense of approximately $3.8 million compared to a record-setting pre-tax income of $9.5 million in the fiscal 2021 second quarter;

Income tax expense was $1.8 million compared to an income tax expense of $2.6 million in the fiscal 2021 second quarter;

Net income was $5.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the fiscal 2021 second quarter; and

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $10.7 million, a $1.8 million decrease from $12.5 million in the fiscal 2021 second quarter.

First Six Months Highlights (26 weeks ended July 30, 2022 compared to the 26 weeks ended July 31, 2021):

Total revenues were $218.3 million, the highest in the first half in the Company's history, reflecting an increase of 17.1%, compared to $186.4 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021; Consolidated net retail sales were $208.8 million, an increase of 15.7% compared to $180.5 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021; Consolidated e-commerce demand (orders generated online to be fulfilled from either the Company's warehouse or its stores) declined 2.3% compared to the first six months of fiscal 2021 with an increase in Europe offset by a decline in North America. Compared to the fiscal 2019 first six months, digital demand increased by 180%; and Commercial and international franchise revenues were $9.6 million, a 62.7% increase compared to $5.9 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021;

Pre-tax income reached a record-setting level at $25.8 million compared to the previous record in pre-tax income of $22.7 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021;

Net income was $20.0 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.2 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2021; and

EBITDA was $32.1 million, an increase of $3.3 million from EBITDA of $28.8 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021.

Store Activity:

As previously shared, the Company expects to end fiscal 2022 with an increase in total store locations in North America inclusive of third-party locations, as it continues to make progress on its previously announced plans to open twenty workshops. Separately, the Company continues to expect to end the year with a reduction in locations within Europe. Combined across geographies, the Company plans to have more total locations at the end of the 2022 fiscal year compared to the end of fiscal 2021 inclusive of third-party locations.

As of July 30, 2022, the Company had 346 corporately-managed stores (excluding 6 temporary seasonal shops) which reflects six net closures as compared to the end of the fiscal 2021 second quarter with an increase in store count in North America and a decrease in Europe. There was no change in corporately-managed store count at the end of the fiscal 2022 second quarter compared to the beginning of the fiscal 2022 year. The Company maintains a high level of lease optionality with over 70% of its corporately-managed stores having a lease event within the next three years.

Through the Company's third-party retail business model, there were 65 locations as of July 30, 2022 with relationships that include Carnival Cruise Lines, Great Wolf Lodge Resorts, Landry's and Beaches Family Resorts, reflecting 4 net openings in the first half of fiscal 2022. The Company's international franchisees operated 62 locations at the end of the fiscal 2022 second quarter reflecting 12 net closures compared to the end of the 2021 second quarter.

Balance Sheet:

As of July 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $14.4 million, compared to $51.1 million as of July 31, 2021. The Company noted that the 2022 quarter-end position as compared to the prior year period reflected the use of cash to repurchase shares of its common stock, payment of a special dividend, and an increased investment in working capital to support strategic initiatives intended to drive further growth. The Company finished the quarter with no borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Total inventory at quarter end was $87.7 million, an increase of $40.4 million from the end of the fiscal 2021 second quarter reflecting strategically planned accelerated inventory purchases intended to partially mitigate inflationary and supply chain pressures. The increase in inventory as compared to the end of the fiscal 2021 second quarter reflects: (i) higher on-hand units compared to last year's unusually low level driven by supply chain disruptions; (ii) increased freight and other inflationary costs; and (iii) a shift in product mix. The Company noted that it is comfortable with the composition and level of its inventory which supports increased consumer demand and critical seasonal products. The Company continues to expect to end the year with total inventory below the 2021 fiscal year-end level.

Subsequent to quarter-end:

As of August 9, 2022, the Company completed the stock repurchase program approved by its Board of Directors on November 30, 2021. Under the program, the Company repurchased 1,522,680 shares at an average price of $16.42 per share representing the entirety of the $25.0 million stock buyback program. The shares repurchased were nearly 10% of the shares outstanding as of the end of the fiscal 2021 third quarter.

As announced yesterday, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $50.0 million effective through August 31, 2025.

2022 Outlook:

Given its positive first half and year-to-date performance, the Company has confidence that it is continuing to make progress on its strategic initiatives including the acceleration of its digital transformation, the evolution of its retail experience and footprint and the leveraging of its strong balance sheet and cash flow to make capital allocation decisions that are intended to drive growth and enhance shareholder value. With its current momentum continuing into the third quarter, the Company is reaffirming its fiscal 2022 guidance including:

Total revenues in the range of $440 million to $460 million, as compared to $411.5 million in fiscal 2021;

Pre-tax income in the range of $52 million to $62 million, as compared to $50.7 million in fiscal 2021;

EBITDA in the range of $65 million to $75 million, as compared to $63.0 million in fiscal 2021;

Income tax rate in the range of 24% to 25%;

Capital expenditures in the range of $10 to $15 million;

Depreciation and amortization of approximately $13 million; and

To finish the year with inventory levels below the end of fiscal 2021.

The Company's guidance for growth in profitability takes into account anticipated ongoing inflationary pressures as well as its plans to mitigate the impact on its margins. The Company noted that its outlook assumes no further material changes in the operations of its supply chain including the ability to receive and ship product on a timely basis, the macro-economic environment or relevant foreign currency exchange rates.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this press release, the Company's financial results are provided both in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the Company provides historic and projected EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. These results are included as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP because management believes this non-GAAP financial measure helps identify underlying trends in the Company's business and provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results. This measure should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. This non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure later in this document.

Today's Conference Call Webcast:

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 13 Weeks 13 Weeks Ended Ended July 30, % of Total July 31, % of Total 2022 Revenues (1) 2021 Revenues (1) Revenues: Net retail sales $ 95,882 95.3 $ 91,289 96.4 Commercial revenue 4,054 4.0 2,946 3.1 International franchising 749 0.7 493 0.5 Total revenues 100,685 100.0 94,728 100.0 Cost of merchandise sold: Cost of merchandise sold - retail (1) 48,387 50.5 42,677 46.7 Cost of merchandise sold - commercial (1) 1,949 48.1 1,286 43.7 Cost of merchandise sold - international franchising (1) 437 58.4 365 74.0 Total cost of merchandise sold 50,773 50.4 44,328 46.8 Consolidated gross profit 49,912 49.6 50,400 53.2 Selling, general and administrative expense 42,264 42.0 40,919 43.2 Interest expense (income), net 3 0.0 8 0.0 Income (loss) before income taxes 7,645 7.6 9,473 10.0 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,815 1.8 2,638 2.8 Net income (loss) $ 5,830 5.8 $ 6,835 7.2 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.44 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.42 Shares used in computing common per share amounts: Basic 15,274,770 15,398,406 Diluted 15,536,308 16,111,587

(1) Selected statement of operations data expressed as a percentage of total revenues, except cost of merchandise sold - retail, cost of merchandise sold - commercial and cost of merchandise sold - international franchising that are expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue and international franchising, respectively. Percentages will not total due to cost of merchandise sold being expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue or international franchising and immaterial rounding.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 26 Weeks 26 Weeks Ended Ended July 30, % of Total July 31, % of Total 2022 Revenues (1) 2021 Revenues (1) Revenues: Net retail sales $ 208,772 95.6 $ 180,501 96.8 Commercial revenue 8,340 3.8 5,055 2.7 International franchising 1,235 0.6 865 0.5 Total revenues 218,347 100.0 186,421 100.0 Costs and expenses: Cost of merchandise sold - retail (1) 101,987 48.9 84,770 47.0 Cost of merchandise sold - commercial (1) 3,895 46.7 2,190 43.3 Cost of merchandise sold - international franchising (1) 725 58.7 633 73.2 Total cost of merchandise sold 106,607 48.8 87,593 47.0 Consolidated gross profit 111,740 51.2 98,828 53.0 Selling, general and administrative expense 85,884 39.3 76,161 40.9 Interest expense, net 22 0.0 13 0.0 Income (loss) before income taxes 25,834 11.8 22,654 12.2 Income tax expense 5,814 2.7 5,439 2.9 Net income (loss) $ 20,020 9.2 $ 17,215 9.2 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 1.30 $ 1.13 Diluted $ 1.27 $ 1.08 Shares used in computing common per share amounts: Basic 15,375,250 15,230,215 Diluted 15,749,058 15,958,520

(1) Selected statement of operations data expressed as a percentage of total revenues, except cost of merchandise sold - retail, cost of merchandise sold - commercial and cost of merchandise sold - international franchising that are expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue and international franchising, respectively. Percentages will not total due to cost of merchandise sold being expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue or international franchising and immaterial rounding.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share data) July 30, January 29, July 31, 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 14,437 $ 32,845 $ 51,136 Inventories, net 87,722 71,809 47,342 Receivables, net 15,337 11,701 8,648 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,910 13,643 8,841 Total current assets 130,406 129,998 115,967 Operating lease right-of-use asset 76,560 77,671 93,087 Property and equipment, net 46,689 48,966 48,161 Deferred tax assets 7,596 7,613 - Other assets, net 2,184 2,076 7,060 Total Assets $ 263,435 $ 266,324 $ 264,275 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,086 $ 21,849 $ 16,028 Accrued expenses 22,873 25,543 20,972 Operating lease liability short term 25,244 25,245 28,019 Gift cards and customer deposits 17,969 20,937 18,096 Deferred revenue and other 4,416 3,808 2,723 Total current liabilities 99,588 97,382 85,838 Operating lease liability long term 68,291 73,307 89,883 Deferred franchise revenue 592 734 847 Other liabilities 1,100 1,218 2,572 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 150 162 163 Additional paid-in capital 69,409 75,490 73,394 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,385 ) (12,470 ) (12,579 ) Retained earnings/(deficit) 36,690 30,501 24,157 Total stockholders' equity 93,864 93,683 85,135 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 263,435 $ 266,324 $ 264,275

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Selected Financial and Store Data (dollars in thousands) 13 Weeks 13 Weeks 26 Weeks 26 Weeks Ended Ended Ended Ended July 30, July 31, July 30, July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Other financial data: Retail gross margin ($) (1) $ 47,495 $ 48,612 $ 106,785 $ 95,731 Retail gross margin (%) (1) 49.5 % 53.3 % 51.1 % 53.0 % Capital expenditures (2) $ 2,995 $ 1,062 $ 4,065 $ 1,553 Depreciation and amortization $ 3,026 $ 2,993 $ 6,276 $ 6,120 Store data (3): Number of corporately-managed retail locations at end of period North America 307 305 Europe 39 47 Asia — — Total corporately-managed retail locations 346 352 Number of franchised stores at end of period 62 74 Number of third-party retail locations at end of period 65 57 Corporately-managed store square footage at end of period (4) North America 722,000 716,702 Europe 58,216 70,371 Total square footage 780,216 787,073

(1) Retail gross margin represents net retail sales less cost of merchandise sold - retail. Retail gross margin percentage represents retail gross margin divided by net retail sales. Store impairment is excluded from retail gross margin. (2) Capital expenditures represents cash paid for property, equipment, and other assets. (3) Excludes e-commerce. North American stores are located in the United States and Canada. In Europe, stores are located in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Seasonal locations not included in store count. (4) Square footage for stores located in North America is leased square footage. Square footage for stores located in Europe is estimated selling square footage. Seasonal locations not included in the store count.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures (dollars in thousands) 13 Weeks 13 Weeks 26 Weeks 26 Weeks Ended Ended Ended Ended July 30, July 31, July 30, July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income before income taxes (pre-tax) $ 7,645 $ 9,473 $ 25,834 $ 22,654 Interest expense, net 3 8 22 13 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,026 2,993 6,276 6,120 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 10,674 $ 12,474 $ 32,131 $ 28,787 Fiscal 2022 Guidance (in millions) Income before income taxes (pre-tax) $52 - $62 Interest (income) expense, net - Depreciation and amortization expense 13 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $65 - $75

