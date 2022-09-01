ñol

Twin Disc: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read

 

Twin Disc TWIN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Twin Disc posted an EPS of $0.58.

Revenue was up $9.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Twin Disc's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.01 0 -0.04
EPS Actual 0.17 -0.29 0.14 -1.57
Revenue Estimate 67.60M 55.95M 58.95M 60.65M
Revenue Actual 59.29M 59.89M 47.76M 66.20M

To track all earnings releases for Twin Disc visit their earnings calendar here.

