Goldman Sachs Group GS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.05%. Currently, Goldman Sachs Group has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion.

Buying $1000 In GS: If an investor had bought $1000 of GS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,119.63 today based on a price of $331.69 for GS at the time of writing.

Goldman Sachs Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.