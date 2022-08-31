CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Several analysts also raised price targets on the stock following the company's report.

CrowdStrike said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 58% year-over-year to $535.2 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $515.42 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Annual recurring revenue jumped 59% year-over-year to $2.14 billion.

The cybersecurity company reported quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 27 cents per share.

The company added 1,741 net new subscription customers in the quarter, bringing total subscription customers to 19,686 as of July 31. CrowdStrike ended the quarter with $2.32 billion in cash and equivalents.

"As organizations respond to macroeconomic conditions, they are prioritizing investments and looking to standardize with a security partner they can trust to achieve better protection with less time, fewer resources and lower total cost of ownership. Our ability to deliver immediate ROI and consolidate the security and IT stack significantly sets us apart from the competition," said George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike expects third-quarter revenue to be between $569.1 million and $575.9 million versus the estimate of $568.57 million. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be between 30 cents and 32 cents per share versus the estimate of 28 cents per share.

CrowdStrike said it expects full-year revenue to be between $2.223 billion and $2.232 billion versus the estimate of $2.2 billion.

Analyst Assessment: Several analysts raised price targets on the stock following CrowdStrike's quarterly results.

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained CrowdStrike with a Buy and raised the price target from $210 to $225.

Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens maintained CrowdStrike with an Overweight and raised the price target from $230 to $240.

Citigroup analyst Fatima Boolani maintained CrowdStrike with a Buy and raised the price target from $235 to $245.

Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala maintained CrowdStrike with an Overweight and raised the price target from $215 to $217.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained CrowdStrike with an Overweight and raised the price target from $215 to $225.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike has a 52-week high of $242 and a 52-week low of $130.

The stock was up 1.04% at $195.30 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of CrowdStrike.