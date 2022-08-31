ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Chewy Shares Are Down 10% Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 31, 2022 8:35 AM | 1 min read
Why Chewy Shares Are Down 10% Today

Chewy Inc CHWY shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported quarterly revenue results that came in below analyst estimates.

Chewy said second-quarter revenue increased 12.8% year-over-year to $2.43 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $2.48 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter net income of $22.3 million on gross margins of 28.1%. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $83.1 million in the second quarter.

"We believe our superior customer value proposition, strength in resilient demand categories such as food and healthcare, and the recurring nature of our Autoship business enabled us to continue taking market share and extend our leadership position in the recession-resistant pet category," said Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy.

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh maintained Chewy with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $59 to $56 following the company's quarterly results.

See Also: Snap Reportedly Plans To Lay Off 20% Of Workforce Just Weeks After CEO Closed Deal For $120M Mansion

CHWY Price Action: Chewy has a 52-week high of $60.51 and a 52-week low of $22.22.

The stock was down 10.8% at $33.35 at press time.

Photo: Katrin B. from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: premarket tradingwhy it's movingEarningsNewsPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas