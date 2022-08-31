Burning Rock Biotech BNR reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 05:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Burning Rock Biotech missed estimated earnings by 5.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.35.
Revenue was down $179 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Burning Rock Biotech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.36
|-0.27
|-0.25
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.39
|-0.38
|-0.25
|-0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|20.81M
|21.47M
|20.15M
|21.41M
|Revenue Actual
|21.38M
|23.12M
|19.65M
|19.71M
