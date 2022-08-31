Burning Rock Biotech BNR reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 05:30 AM.

Earnings

Burning Rock Biotech missed estimated earnings by 5.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.35.

Revenue was down $179 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Burning Rock Biotech's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.36 -0.27 -0.25 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.39 -0.38 -0.25 -0.30 Revenue Estimate 20.81M 21.47M 20.15M 21.41M Revenue Actual 21.38M 23.12M 19.65M 19.71M

