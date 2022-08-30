Marathon Oil MRO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.58%. Currently, Marathon Oil has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion.

Buying $1000 In MRO: If an investor had bought $1000 of MRO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,250.22 today based on a price of $25.37 for MRO at the time of writing.

Marathon Oil's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

