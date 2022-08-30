Applied Materials AMAT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.54%. Currently, Applied Materials has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMAT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $4,397.15 today based on a price of $95.77 for AMAT at the time of writing.

Applied Materials's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

