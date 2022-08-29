This Analyst Cuts ChromaDex's Price Target On Revised Growth Trajectory

- Earlier this month, ChromaDex Corp CDXC released Q2 earnings, indicating high single-digit revenue growth for FY22, driven by its global e-commerce business, offset by slower growth with new and existing partners.
- For FY22, the company expects approximately 60% gross margin, while selling and marketing expenses should be down as a percentage of net sales.
- ChromaDex also expects to report a roughly $1 million Y/Y increase in R&D and approximately a $6-7 million decrease in G&A expense, driven by lower legal expenditures.
- HC Wainwright says that focusing on the e-commerce business and pivoting away from expensive sales channels should make operations more efficient but notes that the revenue growth trajectory may be slower than initially anticipated.
- The analysts expect FY22 sales of $74 million, growing to $100 million in 2023, vs. the $80.3 million and $110 million initially expected.
- HC Wainwright reiterates the Buy rating while modulating the price target to $5.50 from $7.
- The analysts also see the company approaching cash flow break-even in 3Q22 and be cash flow break-even or better in 4Q22.
- Price Action: CDXC shares are down 1.01% at $1.465 on the last check Monday.
