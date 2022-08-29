Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• NAPCO Security NSSC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Catalent CTLT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• H World Group HTHT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $534.06 million.

• Pinduoduo PDD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.

• Ituran Location & Control ITRN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $71.94 million.

• SelectQuote SLQT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Cango CANG is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Prospect Capital PSEC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $176.60 million.

• Vivopower International VVPR is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2022.

• Heico HEI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $553.97 million.

• JOYY YY is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gambling.com Gr GAMB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tuya TUYA is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

