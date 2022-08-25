Titan Machinery Shares Gain On Solid Q2, Raised FY23 Forecast

- Titan Machinery Inc. TITN reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 31.5% year-on-year to $496.54 million, beating the consensus of $439.77 million.
- Equipment sales increased by 37.6% Y/Y, and Parts sales rose by 18.9%.
- EPS improved to $1.10 from $0.50 in 2Q22, beating the consensus of $0.70.
- The gross profit margin expanded 82 bps to 20.7% for the quarter. The operating margin expanded by 247 bps to 6.8%.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to $40.23 million (+71.1% Y/Y), and the margin expanded by 187 bps to 8.1%.
- TITN cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $(20.95) million versus cash generated of $28.56 million a year ago.
- Cash at Q2-end was $142.06 million. Inventories increased to $556.4 million as of July 31, 2022, compared to $421.8 million as of January 31, 2022.
- "We are in a great position to sustain our sales growth and as a result, we are increasing our modeling assumptions for both revenue and earnings per share for the second half of fiscal 2023," stated David Meyer, Titan Machinery's Chairman and CEO.
- "We expect that equipment availability will remain constrained due to ongoing supply chain challenges of our suppliers, together with new cash crop equipment allocations and shorter pricing windows for fiscal 2024," he added.
- FY23 Outlook: The company expects EPS of $3.70-$4.00 (prior expectation of $2.90 - $3.20) against the consensus of $3.18.
- Price Action: TITN shares are trading higher by 8.72% at $33.65 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.