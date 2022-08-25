- Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7% year-on-year to $805.09 million, missing the consensus of $843.56 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $(0.30) missed the consensus of $0.22.
- U.S. sales declined 4% Y/Y while International sales declined 14%.
- The gross profit margin compressed 730 basis points to 57.9%. The operating loss for the quarter was $(2.2) million compared to a profit of $114.7 million a year ago.
- The company held $370 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022. Cash used in operating activities for the six months totaled $(259.7) million.
- "As the global macro environment deteriorated in the second quarter, we experienced a divergence in brand performance," said CEO Fran Horowitz.
- Abercrombie brand sales rose 5%, while Hollister sales fell 15%, heavily impacted by inflation.
- Outlook: Abercrombie expects FY22 sales to be down mid-single-digits (previous outlook: flat to up 2%), driven by an assumed ongoing inflationary impact on consumer demand.
- It sees an FY22 operating margin of 1% - 3%, down from the previous outlook of 5 - 6%.
- For Q3, ANF sees sales to be down high-single-digits.
- Price Action: ANF shares are trading lower by 6.11% at $17.51 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
