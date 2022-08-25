Phibro Animal Clocks 16% Jump In Q4 Sales, Plans Incremental Strategic Investments In Future

- Phibro Animal Health Corp PAHC posted Q4 FY22 sales of $255.3 million, +16% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $246.02 million.
- Adjusted EPS increased 13% to $0.36, missing the consensus of $0.38.
- The gross margin decreased 100 basis points to 30.7%. The adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to $31.5 million.
- "As we look ahead to our fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, we are planning to make incremental strategic investments in our future and, despite our assumption that the inflationary environment will continue, are projecting further growth in sales and profitability," said Jack Bendheim, Phibro's Chairman, President, and CEO.
- Guidance: Phibro expects FY23 sales of $960 million – $1 billion versus the consensus of $966.56 million.
- The company expects an adjusted EPS of $1.28 - $1.38 compared to the consensus of $1.34, with an adjusted EBITDA of $113 – $118 million.
- Price Action: PAHC shares are down 1.09% at $17.19 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
