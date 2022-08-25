Therapeutic Ultrasound Player EDAP Shares Jump On Street Beating Q2 Earnings

- EDAP TMS SA EDAP announced Q2 sales of €14.2 million ($15 million), +36.7% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $13.46 million.
- Revenue in the High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) business reached €3 million ($3.2 million), an increase of 49.3% Y/Y.
- Sales from the LITHO business increased 55.7% to €3.6 million ($3.8 million).
- Distribution business sales increased 25% to €7.6 million ($8.1 million).
- Marc Oczachowski, EDAP's Chairman and CEO, said: "For the second quarter of 2022, we generated strong year-over-year revenue growth of nearly 37% driven by contribution from all three business segments, including our core HIFU business, which grew nearly 50% over the prior year period. The measured investments that we continue to make in our US team and infrastructure continue to bear fruit as HIFU, and specifically Focal One, becomes integral to the modern prostate cancer treatment paradigm."
- The company also announced Focal One HIFU reimbursement raised to urology APC Level 6 under CMS Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) proposed rule for CY23.
- The gross profit reached €6.2 million compared to €4.2 million a year ago. The gross profit margin was 43.8%, better than 40.7% a year ago, driven by the higher sales effect on fixed costs.
- The company reported a net income of €1.8 million ($1.9 million), or €0.05 per diluted share ($0.06), compared to a net loss of €(0.4) million ($0.5 million), or €0.01 per diluted share in the year-ago period.
- The analysts expected an EPS loss of $(0.03).
- Price Action: EDAP shares closed 7.19% higher at $7.90 during after-hours trading on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.