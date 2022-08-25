Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Gold Fields GFI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• 111 YI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Golden Ocean Group GOGL is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Grab Hldgs GRAB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Yatsen Holding YSG is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Canadian Imperial Bank CM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $5.54 billion.
• Toronto-Dominion Bank TD is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Titan Machinery TITN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $439.77 million.
• Dollar Tree DLTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion.
• Lancaster Colony LANC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $410.82 million.
• Abercrombie & Fitch ANF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $843.56 million.
• Frontline FRO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
• Malibu Boats MBUU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $331.03 million.
• iClick Interactive Asia ICLK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $51.39 million.
• Peloton Interactive PTON is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $722.19 million.
• Chindata Group Holdings CD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $149.34 million.
• Hain Celestial Group HAIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $253.35 million.
• Destination XL Group DXLG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $136.84 million.
• Movado Group MOV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $181.00 million.
• Dollar Gen DG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion.
• Hibbett HIBB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $395.12 million.
• Zepp Health ZEPP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $160.70 million.
• Burlington Stores BURL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
• Coty COTY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $5.54 billion.
• Shoe Carnival SCVL is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• MINISO Group Holding MNSO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $338.22 million.
• Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $234.50 million.
• PropertyGuru Group PGRU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $40.00 million.
• Yunji YJ is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• PureTech Health PRTC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Sibanye Stillwater SBSW is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Ulta Beauty ULTA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.00 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
• Sumo Logic SUMO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $71.54 million.
• Workday WDAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
• VMware VMW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
• PagSeguro Digital PAGS is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Dell Technologies DELL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $26.55 billion.
• Gap GPS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.82 billion.
• Elastic ESTC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $246.07 million.
• Affirm Holdings AFRM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $354.80 million.
• Domo DOMO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $76.39 million.
• Applied Blockchain APLD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $7.09 million.
• Farfetch FTCH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $548.03 million.
• Marvell Tech MRVL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
• Vitru VTRU is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Lantronix LTRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $34.04 million.
• Molecular Partners MOLN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
