Recap: Royal Bank of Canada Q3 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada RY reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada missed estimated earnings by 27.24%, reporting an EPS of $1.95 versus an estimate of $2.68.

Revenue was down $927.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 2.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Royal Bank of Canada's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 2.09 2.14 2.21 1.61 EPS Actual 2.34 2.28 2.13 2.44 Revenue Estimate 9.41B 9.50B 9.49B 8.05B Revenue Actual 8.86B 10.36B 9.85B 10.36B

To track all earnings releases for Royal Bank of Canada visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.