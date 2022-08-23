Macy's Q2 Earnings Top Estimates; Cuts FY22 Forecast Citing Macroeconomic Pressures

- Macy's Inc M reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 0.83% year-on-year to $5.60 billion, beating the consensus of $5.49 billion.
- Comparable sales decreased 1.5% on an owned basis and down 1.6% on an owned plus licensed basis versus Q2 2021.
- Comparable sales improved 4.3% on an owned basis and up 4.4% on an owned plus licensed basis versus Q2 2019.
- Digital sales fell 5% Y/Y versus Q2 FY21 and grew 37% versus Q2 FY19.
- The operating margin was 7.1% versus 10.6% last year. Operating income for the quarter declined 33.2% to $399 million.
- The gross margin was 38.9%, down 170 basis points from Q2 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $616 million versus $836 million last year.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.00 beat the analyst consensus of $0.85.
- Macy's held $303 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $303 million.
- "Despite inflationary pressures, consumers continued to shop Macy's as a style source and leading gifting destination. Additionally, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury captured demand for luxury brands, resulting in both nameplates outperforming in the quarter," said chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette.
- Outlook: Macy's lowered its annual sales and EPS forecast to incorporate risks related to increased macroeconomic pressures.
- Macy's reduced its FY22 sales guidance to $24.34 billion - $24.58 billion from the previously expected $24.46 billion – $24.7 billion, against the consensus of $24.36 billion.
- The company lowered the FY22 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.00 - $4.20 from $4.53 - $4.95 versus the Street view of $4.51.
- Price Action: M shares are trading higher by 1.83% at $18.95 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.