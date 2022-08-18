Kohl's Shares Drop As Inflation Affects Q2 Earnings; Cuts FY22 Outlook Sharply

- Kohl's Corp KSS reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 8.1% year-on-year to $4.09 billion, beating the consensus of $3.85 billion.
- Gross margin for the quarter contracted by 290 basis points to 39.6%. The operating margin was 6.5%, and operating income for the quarter fell 53.3% Y/Y to $266 million.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 3.4% Y/Y to $1.3 billion.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.11 missed the consensus of $1.14.
- Kohl's held $222 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022. Cash used by operating activities for six months totaled $(546) million versus cash provided of $1.7 billion a year ago.
- The company entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) to repurchase approximately $500 million of common stock.
- "Second quarter results were impacted by a weakening macro environment, high inflation, and dampened consumer spending, which especially pressured our middle-income customers," said CEO Michelle Gass.
- The company's Board recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable September 21, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 7, 2022.
- Outlook: Kohl's sees FY22 EPS of $2.80 - $3.20 (prior view $6.45 - $6.85) versus the estimate of $4.06.
- The company expects an FY22 sales decline of 5% - 6% (prior view 0% - 1% growth) versus last year.
- The operating margin for FY22 is expected to be 4.2% - 4.5% (prior view 7.0% - 7.2%).
- Price Action: KSS shares are trading lower by 8.69% at $31.00 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.