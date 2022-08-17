$1000 Invested In SIGA Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

SIGA Technologies SIGA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 39.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 51.66%. Currently, SIGA Technologies has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion.

Buying $1000 In SIGA: If an investor had bought $1000 of SIGA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $8,154.10 today based on a price of $24.84 for SIGA at the time of writing.

SIGA Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

