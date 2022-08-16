- Global-E Online Ltd GLBE reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 52% year-on-year to $87.31 million, beating the consensus of $83.46 million.
- Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) rose 64% Y/Y to $534 million.
- Service fees revenue grew by 86.3%, and Fulfillment fees increased by 32.6%.
- Non-GAAP gross profit increased 77% Y/Y to $36.5 million, and the margin expanded 580 basis points Y/Y to 41.8%.
- The company's operating loss widened to $(49.3) million. Adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million increased 46.1% Y/Y.
- Loss per share was $(0.31), missing the consensus of $(0.30).
- The company held $287 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- Outlook: Global-E Online raised FY22 sales guidance to $406 million - $426 million (prior $383 million - $403 million), versus the consensus of $390.41 million.
- For Q3, it sees revenue of $99.5 million – $102.5 million versus the consensus of $93.86 million.
- Price Action: GLBE shares are trading higher by 27.25% at $34.79 on the last check Tuesday.
