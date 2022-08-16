IonQ Stock Is Surging Today: Here's Why

IonQ Inc IONQ shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected top-line results.
IonQ reported second-quarter revenue of $2.6 million, which was up from $93,000 year-over-year. The company's quarterly revenue number beat average analyst estimates of $2.39 million, according to Benzinga Pro.
IonQ reported a second-quarter net loss of $1.7 million. The company ended the quarter with $571.3 million in cash and equivalents.
"I am excited to announce that we are bringing to the cloud a computer that is over 130,000 times more computationally powerful than our previous cloud offering, as defined by the useful computational space," said Peter Chapman, president and CEO of IonQ.
"IonQ Aria has achieved a record-breaking 23 algorithmic qubits, representing an 8x increase in Aria's power and further cementing its lead as the most powerful known quantum computer in the world."
IonQ said Aria will become available to all users of Microsoft Corp's MSFT Azure Quantum beginning on Wednesday.
See Also: Microsoft Up 20% Since July - Is It Time To Buy?
IonQ said it expects third-quarter revenue to be between $2.6 million and $2.9 million. The company reiterated its full-year revenue guidance of $10.2 million to $10.7 million.
Following the company's results, Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari maintained IonQ with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $8 to $9.
IONQ Price Action: IonQ has a 52-week high of $17.86 and a 52-week low of $4.16.
The stock was up 24.1% at $7.89 at time of publication.
Photo: courtesy of IonQ.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.