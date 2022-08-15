Microsoft Up 20% Since July - Is It Time To Buy?

This tech stock giant has a performance history to be proud of.
Since 2016, the price has moved 475%, handsomely rewarding investors. It has also been a pleasant journey for investors, barring the decline caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with the price generally trading inside a bullish channel.
Without question, all companies aspire to have a similar history of performance.
However, Microsoft Corp. MSFT was also not exempt from this year's declines, with the stock price dropping by over 30%. Compare that to PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL, which fell by almost 80%, and you can see why this stock is always a consideration for investors.
The question is: If you do not have a position on Microsoft, when is the correct time to buy?
This depends on if you choose to be aggressive or conservative. Either way, you still want to wait for a high-probability entry point. This is where patience comes in.
The Daily Timeframe
For Aggressive Investors/Traders
Ideally, you want to wait for the stock's price to confirm a bull trend above the daily 200 simple moving average. The advantage to this approach is that you get in early and make more profit as the stock price pushes further up.
The downside? You get stuck for months in the sideways market the price has been in since the start of 2022 with little return on your risk.
For Conservative Investors/Traders
You want to wait for the price to break out from consolidation and print new all-time highs. The downside is you have to apply patience and wait for the proper setup, and you could walk away with less profit once the trend ends. However, the upside is that you will rack up profit much quicker, seeing a quicker return on your risk. You can also spend your risk on other assets already set up while you wait for Microsoft to meet your entry criteria.
Most will tend to be aggressive, as applying patience is an investor skill few learn to appreciate and master. However, conservative investors will generally outperform aggressive traders over a five to 10-year period.
I tend to be conservative and prefer stocks that are printing new all-time highs.
Why? Because they move quicker and allow me to compound, the secret sauce to growth through stock investing.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.