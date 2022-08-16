Target Corp TGT shares are trading higher Tuesday in sympathy with Walmart Inc WMT, which gained after reporting better-than-expected top-line results and maintaining guidance for the second half of 2022.

Walmart said second-quarter revenue jumped 8.4% year-over-year to $152.9 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $150.75 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share, which was down from earnings of $1.78 per share year-over-year.

U.S. comp sales grew 6.5% year-over-year. International sales were up 5.7% year-over-year.

Walmart said it expects third-quarter net sales growth of about 5%. Full-year sales growth is expected to be approximately 4.5%. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to decline between 9% and 11%.

Target is set to report its second-quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday. The retailer is expected to earn 73 cents per share on quarterly revenue of $26.09 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

TGT Price Action: Target has a 52-week high of $254.87 and a 52-week low of $137.16.

The stock was up 2.34% at $177.44 at time of publication.

