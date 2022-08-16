Fear & Greed Index Remains In Neutral Zone Ahead Of Retail Earnings

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained unchanged in the "neutral" zone on Tuesday, slowly inching toward the "greed" zone.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched their biggest weekly winning streaks since November.

China's central bank surprised markets by lowering its key lending rates to revive demand after the recent data showed a slowdown in the country’s economic activity.

The Dow Jones gained 0.45% points to close at 33,912.44 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 0.40%, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.62% to settle at 13,128.05 in the previous session.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Walmart Inc. WMT, The Home Depot, Inc. HD and Agilent Technologies, Inc. A.

At a current reading of 55.0, the index remained unchanged in the "neutral" zone on Tuesday, following a previous reading of 55.0.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.