Want A Job? This Company Is About To Tell You About The Health Of Employment In America

After Monday’s closing bell, ZipRecruiter Inc. ZIP will publish its second-quarter 2022 earnings report. The company is known for revolutionizing the job recruiting process by connecting employers to possible employees through its online platform.
What To Look Out For: The consensus analyst estimates have predicted revenues of $234.810 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.060, according to Benzinga Pro.
The estimates came after the company reported revenues of $227.260 million and an EPS of $0.070 for the first quarter of this year.
During the first-quarter report, ZipRecuriter also released its fiscal year and second-quarter guidance. The company’s guidance for Monday’s report stated a revenue expectation of $231-$237 million and an adjusted EBITDA outlook of $34-$40 million.
Investors will be watching to see if the company’s reporting reaches its quarterly guidance to get a better understanding of its YTD performance.
Its fiscal year 2022 guidance stated expected revenues of $908-$922 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $142-$156 million. The stock could possibly move based on if the company maintains, cuts or upgrades its full-year guidance.
Investors will also be watching for commentary regarding how the jobs market has impacted the company. July’s Nonfarm Payroll report shared that the jobs market added 528,000 new employees during the month, which surpassed the Dow Jones estimate of 258,000. Since ZipRecruiter focuses on connecting employees to potential employees, it will be interesting to see if there is a correlation between platform users and the overall increase in the jobs market.
Analysts could also use the earnings report to get a better understanding of the health of employment in America. If there are more employers utilizing the platform, that could mean there are more jobs available for the unemployed population. On the contrary, if there are more potential employees than employers on the site, then that could be a sign of potential weakness in the jobs market.
ZipRecruiter will host a conference call today (Monday) at 5 p.m. EST. Once the report is released, it can be accessed by this link.
ZIP Price Action: ZipRecruiter shares are up 1.905% at $21.20 per share Monday morning at publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.