Broadridge Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Broadridge Financial Soln BR reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Broadridge Financial Soln beat estimated earnings by 0.76%, reporting an EPS of $2.65 versus an estimate of $2.63.

Revenue was up $191.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Broadridge Financial Soln's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.78 0.82 0.99 2.19 EPS Actual 1.93 0.82 1.07 2.19 Revenue Estimate 1.54B 1.20B 1.15B 1.47B Revenue Actual 1.53B 1.26B 1.19B 1.53B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.