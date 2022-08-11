Recap: Chicken Soup for the Soul Q2 Earnings

Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chicken Soup for the Soul missed estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.28 versus an estimate of $-0.72.

Revenue was up $15.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 27.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chicken Soup for the Soul's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.71 -0.51 -0.50 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.83 -0.65 -1.04 -0.79 Revenue Estimate 28.92M 36.09M 29.63M 24.26M Revenue Actual 29.21M 35.97M 29.10M 22.14M

To track all earnings releases for Chicken Soup for the Soul visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.