Recap: Matterport Q2 Earnings

Matterport MTTR reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Matterport beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $1.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.88% increase in the share price the next day.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Matterport management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.5 and $-0.46 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Matterport visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.