Masimo Clocks 85% Jump In Quarterly Sales, Provides Q3 Guidance Below Expectations

- Masimo Corp's MASI Q2 revenue increased 85.3% Y/Y to $565.3 million, beating the consensus of $540.56 million.
- Healthcare revenue was $357.0 million, +17% on reported basis and 19.0% on constant currency. Non-healthcare revenue was $208.3 million.
- Excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments were 77,100, +6.3%.
- Joe Kiani, Chairman & CEO, said, "Our healthcare business fulfilled most of the delayed shipments from the first quarter by increasing manufacturing output, which boosted our growth in the second quarter."
- The company reported an adjusted EPS of $1.35, compared to $0.94 a year ago, beating the consensus of $1.20.
- Masimo recently approved a new repurchase program of up to 5 million shares.
- Guidance: Masimo expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $4.34-$4.57, versus the previous guidance of $4.46 - $4.73 and the consensus of $4.52.
- The company projects sales of $1.99 billion-$2.05 billion, slightly below the prior guidance of $2 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus of $2.06 billion.
- For Q3, the company sees sales of $515 million-$545 million and adjusted EPS of $0.85-$0.97, below the consensus of $553.16 million and $1.13, respectively.
- Price Action: MASI shares closed lower by 4.17% at $148.17 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
