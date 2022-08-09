Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings

Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alarm.com Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.32 0.38 0.39 EPS Actual 0.39 0.43 0.53 0.54 Revenue Estimate 191.57M 174.37M 176.24M 162.70M Revenue Actual 205.44M 195.29M 192.32M 188.86M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Alarm.com Holdings management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.89 and $1.91 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Alarm.com Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.