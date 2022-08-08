Crane: Q2 Earnings Insights

Crane CR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 05:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Crane beat estimated earnings by 7.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.76.

Revenue was up $67.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 5.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Crane's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.76 1.68 1.13 1.36 1.38 EPS Actual 1.90 1.81 1.25 1.89 1.83 Revenue Estimate 808.78M 800.82M 745.86M 770.65M 757.88M Revenue Actual 864.30M 801.10M 770.50M 833.50M 796.40M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Crane management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $7.45 and $7.85 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.