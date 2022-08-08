Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Pyxis Tankers PXS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tredegar TG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PowerFleet PWFL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $34.36 million.

• PDS Biotechnology PDSB is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LENSAR LNSR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $9.30 million.

• Precision BioSciences DTIL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $4.97 million.

• Delcath Systems DCTH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $420 thousand.

• CPI Card PMTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $101.80 million.

• Grupo Televisa TV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $68.84 million.

• GEO Group GEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $45.20 million.

• Heska HSKA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $68.58 million.

• Marketwise MKTW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $131.04 million.

• Alpha Metallurgical AMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $30.80 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Inspirato ISPO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $84.98 million.

• Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.46 million.

• Monday.Com MNDY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $118.22 million.

• Energy Vault Holdings NRGV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $7.92 million.

• Benson Hill BHIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $84.38 million.

• Information Servs Gr III is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $73.90 million.

• Holly Energy Partners HEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $124.17 million.

• FREYR Battery FREY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• Barrick Gold GOLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.

• ObsEva OBSV is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Viatris VTRS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.19 billion.

• BioNTech BNTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.36 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.

• Clovis Oncology CLVS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $37.03 million.

• Assertio Holdings ASRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $31.78 million.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $72.10 million.

• Treehouse Foods THS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• CECO Environmental CECE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $91.28 million.

• Hawaiian Electric Indus HE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $672.33 million.

• Kosmos Energy KOS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tyson Foods TSN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $13.24 billion.

• Dominion Energy D is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Tegna TGNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $800.83 million.

• Party City Holdco PRTY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $529.40 million.

• Palantir Technologies PLTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $471.34 million.

• Blue Apron Hldgs APRN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $125.01 million.

• HF Sinclair DINO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $9.38 billion.

• Elanco Animal Health ELAN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Energizer Holdings ENR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $747.47 million.

• Radware RDWR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $75.46 million.

• Overseas Shipholding Gr OSG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sohu.com SOHU is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rand Capital RAND is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Genie Energy GNE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• 180 Degree Capital TURN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals SNDX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Taseko Mines TGB is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• EuroDry EDRY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $22.80 million.

• PFSweb PFSW is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Mersana Therapeutics MRSN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.18 million.

• Lument Finance Trust LFT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $13.09 million.

• Pennant Gr PNTG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tattooed Chef TTCF is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PlayAGS AGS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $74.26 million.

• Chimerix CMRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $20 thousand.

• Vishay Precision Group VPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $85.00 million.

• Gran Tierra Energy GTE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $134.90 million.

• Cepton CPTN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.17 million.

• Granite Point Mortgage GPMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $23.24 million.

• National Health Investors NHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $73.51 million.

• Par Pacific Hldgs PARR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $294.95 million.

• Helios Technologies HLIO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $240.43 million.

• Qualys QLYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $117.45 million.

• PHX Minerals PHX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $16.75 million.

• EverCommerce EVCM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $153.02 million.

• Trinseo TSE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Bridge Investment Group BRDG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $77.72 million.

• Hims & Hers Health HIMS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $103.88 million.

• New Mountain Finance NMFC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $70.33 million.

• MRC Global MRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $815.03 million.

• Vivint Smart Home VVNT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $392.17 million.

• Hanger HNGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $305.23 million.

• Global Blood Therapeutics GBT is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.18 per share on revenue of $64.39 million.

• HighPeak Energy HPK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $186.84 million.

• Novavax NVAX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.50 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• PARTS iD ID is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $109.10 million.

• Anterix ATEX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $170 thousand.

• StarTek SRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $160.34 million.

• Switch SWCH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $166.52 million.

• DocGo DCGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $97.94 million.

• Montrose Environmental Gr MEG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $137.60 million.

• United Insurance Holdings UIHC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $108.64 million.

• Performant Finl PFMT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $24.19 million.

• Mesa Air Group MESA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $123.82 million.

• Sitio Royalties STR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $77.18 million.

• SI-BONE SIBN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $25.17 million.

• Hudbay Minerals HBM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $440.78 million.

• DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $134.45 million.

• Akoya Biosciences AKYA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $16.90 million.

• Nelnet NNI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $301.28 million.

• HCI Group HCI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $130.57 million.

• Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $38.39 million.

• Gevo GEVO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $400 thousand.

• INDUS Realty Trust INDT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Radius Global Infr RADI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $34.09 million.

• PowerSchool Holdings PWSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $155.34 million.

• Quantum-Si QSI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Westport Fuel Systems WPRT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nyxoah NYXH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $620 thousand.

• View VIEW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $22.70 million.

• Noble NE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $272.97 million.

• AerSale ASLE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $110.90 million.

• ATI Physical Therapy ATIP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $169.51 million.

• Aterian ATER is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $59.61 million.

• Allbirds BIRD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $77.77 million.

• QualTek Services QTEK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $172.09 million.

• Augmedix AUGX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $7.33 million.

• Macrogenics MGNX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $13.77 million.

• Standard BioTools LAB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ARKO ARKO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Itau Unibanco Holding ITUB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $5.98 billion.

• Root ROOT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $83.47 million.

• i3 Verticals IIIV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $77.68 million.

• Crane CR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• DermTech DMTK is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $4.81 million.

• FibroGen FGEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $34.39 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor MX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $101.13 million.

• Paltalk PALT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.93 million.

• Ramaco Resources METC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $178.59 million.

• Vaxart VXRT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Asensus Surgical ASXC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.

• Kaleyra KLR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $81.37 million.

• Marathon Digital Holdings MARA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $37.57 million.

• Alto Ingredients ALTO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $320.98 million.

• Emerald Holding EEX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tricida TCDA is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lantern Pharma LTRN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Superior Gr of Cos SGC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $146.87 million.

• Quanterix QTRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $30.05 million.

• Prothena Corp PRTA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $17.17 million.

• Precigen PGEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $24.63 million.

• Ocular Therapeutix OCUL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $14.25 million.

• Enanta Pharmaceuticals ENTA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.39 per share on revenue of $20.70 million.

• Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $6.84 million.

• ShockWave Medical SWAV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $107.52 million.

• 10x Genomics TXG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $117.19 million.

• PubMatic PUBM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $60.78 million.

• Oportun Financial OPRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $215.61 million.

• CarLotz LOTZ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $71.50 million.

• Castle Biosciences CSTL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $28.37 million.

• 23andMe Holding ME is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $61.60 million.

• Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $29.90 million.

• Canoo GOEV is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• RxSight RXST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $10.75 million.

• Talkspace TALK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $31.45 million.

• LivePerson LPSN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $135.59 million.

• Vicarious Surgical RBOT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Northwest Pipe NWPX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $110.00 million.

• ESCO Technologies ESE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $215.16 million.

• National CineMedia NCMI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $65.00 million.

• Digital Turbine APPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $184.84 million.

• Xperi Holding XPER is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $223.76 million.

• Manning & Napier MN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Inseego INSG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $62.37 million.

• Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $37.73 million.

• Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.36 per share on revenue of $16.94 million.

• CTI BioPharma CTIC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $9.10 million.

• Asure Software ASUR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $20.29 million.

• Ambac Financial Group AMBC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $28.00 million.

• Cannae Holdings CNNE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $227.23 million.

• CrossAmerica Partners CAPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $662.29 million.

• BWX Technologies BWXT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $538.94 million.

• Conformis CFMS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $15.15 million.

• American Equity Inv AEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $546.77 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ONEOK OKE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion.

• BRT Apartments BRT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $11.38 million.

• eHealth EHTH is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $72.77 million.

• Masonite International DOOR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $732.10 million.

• Avalara AVLR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $209.18 million.

• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $130.43 million.

• Veeco Instruments VECO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $160.82 million.

• Freshpet FRPT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $147.03 million.

• Aspen Technology AZPN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $280.76 million.

• SmileDirectClub SDC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $141.86 million.

• Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $509.50 million.

• PRA Group PRAA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $233.97 million.

• 3D Sys DDD is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cara Therapeutics CARA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $20.71 million.

• Turtle Beach HEAR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $49.20 million.

• Babcock & Wilcox BW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $221.20 million.

• FreightCar America RAIL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $72.90 million.

• AAON AAON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $204.33 million.

• Desktop Metal DM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $54.70 million.

• Primoris Services PRIM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $929.53 million.

• Primerica PRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $687.95 million.

• Federal Agricultural AGM is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TaskUs TASK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $242.11 million.

• Invacare IVC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $208.22 million.

• ICU Medical ICUI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $566.47 million.

• CarGurus CARG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $505.85 million.

• Velodyne Lidar VLDR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $11.21 million.

• Edgio EGIO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $63.50 million.

• Trex Co TREX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $380.81 million.

• Luminar Technologies LAZR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $8.59 million.

• ProAssurance PRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $240.63 million.

• Tanger Factory Outlet SKT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $104.45 million.

• Beachbody Co BODY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $183.39 million.

• Marriott Vacations VAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• FS KKR Capital FSK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $372.40 million.

• Perdoceo Education PRDO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $163.10 million.

• Brookdale Senior Living BKD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $685.50 million.

• Cabot CBT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Principal Finl Gr PFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.

• GoodRx Holdings GDRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $184.71 million.

• Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CURO Group Holdings CURO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $260.41 million.

• Vroom VRM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $545.95 million.

• Clover Health Investments CLOV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $814.62 million.

• Take-Two Interactive TTWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals AMPH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $119.30 million.

• Blink Charging BLNK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $8.60 million.

• News NWSA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• Viasat VSAT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $704.65 million.

• Groupon GRPN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $157.57 million.

• Blucora BCOR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $260.85 million.

• Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AECOM ACM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

• ACCO Brands ACCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $538.57 million.

• Upstart Hldgs UPST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $241.63 million.

• Lemonade LMND is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $47.70 million.

• American Intl Gr AIG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $11.25 billion.

• Eargo EAR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tiptree TIPT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• News NWS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Eastern Co EML is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• FutureFuel FF is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.