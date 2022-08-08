Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Pyxis Tankers PXS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Tredegar TG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• PowerFleet PWFL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $34.36 million.
• PDS Biotechnology PDSB is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• LENSAR LNSR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $9.30 million.
• Precision BioSciences DTIL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $4.97 million.
• Delcath Systems DCTH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $420 thousand.
• CPI Card PMTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $101.80 million.
• Grupo Televisa TV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $68.84 million.
• GEO Group GEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $45.20 million.
• Heska HSKA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $68.58 million.
• Marketwise MKTW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $131.04 million.
• Alpha Metallurgical AMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $30.80 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
• Inspirato ISPO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $84.98 million.
• Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.46 million.
• Monday.Com MNDY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $118.22 million.
• Energy Vault Holdings NRGV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $7.92 million.
• Benson Hill BHIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $84.38 million.
• Information Servs Gr III is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $73.90 million.
• Holly Energy Partners HEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $124.17 million.
• FREYR Battery FREY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.
• Barrick Gold GOLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.
• ObsEva OBSV is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Viatris VTRS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $4.19 billion.
• BioNTech BNTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.36 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.
• Clovis Oncology CLVS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $37.03 million.
• Assertio Holdings ASRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $31.78 million.
• ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $72.10 million.
• Treehouse Foods THS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
• CECO Environmental CECE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $91.28 million.
• Hawaiian Electric Indus HE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $672.33 million.
• Kosmos Energy KOS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Tyson Foods TSN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $13.24 billion.
• Dominion Energy D is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.
• Tegna TGNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $800.83 million.
• Party City Holdco PRTY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $529.40 million.
• Palantir Technologies PLTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $471.34 million.
• Blue Apron Hldgs APRN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $125.01 million.
• HF Sinclair DINO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $9.38 billion.
• Elanco Animal Health ELAN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
• Energizer Holdings ENR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $747.47 million.
• Radware RDWR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $75.46 million.
• Overseas Shipholding Gr OSG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Sohu.com SOHU is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Rand Capital RAND is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Genie Energy GNE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• 180 Degree Capital TURN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Syndax Pharmaceuticals SNDX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Taseko Mines TGB is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• EuroDry EDRY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $22.80 million.
• PFSweb PFSW is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Mersana Therapeutics MRSN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.18 million.
• Lument Finance Trust LFT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $13.09 million.
• Pennant Gr PNTG is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Tattooed Chef TTCF is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• PlayAGS AGS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $74.26 million.
• Chimerix CMRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $20 thousand.
• Vishay Precision Group VPG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $85.00 million.
• Gran Tierra Energy GTE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $134.90 million.
• Cepton CPTN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.17 million.
• Granite Point Mortgage GPMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $23.24 million.
• National Health Investors NHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $73.51 million.
• Par Pacific Hldgs PARR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
• Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $294.95 million.
• Helios Technologies HLIO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $240.43 million.
• Qualys QLYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $117.45 million.
• PHX Minerals PHX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $16.75 million.
• EverCommerce EVCM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $153.02 million.
• Trinseo TSE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
• Bridge Investment Group BRDG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $77.72 million.
• Hims & Hers Health HIMS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $103.88 million.
• New Mountain Finance NMFC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $70.33 million.
• MRC Global MRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $815.03 million.
• Vivint Smart Home VVNT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $392.17 million.
• Hanger HNGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $305.23 million.
• Global Blood Therapeutics GBT is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.18 per share on revenue of $64.39 million.
• HighPeak Energy HPK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $186.84 million.
• Novavax NVAX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.50 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• PARTS iD ID is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $109.10 million.
• Anterix ATEX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $170 thousand.
• StarTek SRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $160.34 million.
• Switch SWCH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $166.52 million.
• DocGo DCGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $97.94 million.
• Montrose Environmental Gr MEG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $137.60 million.
• United Insurance Holdings UIHC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $108.64 million.
• Performant Finl PFMT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $24.19 million.
• Mesa Air Group MESA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $123.82 million.
• Sitio Royalties STR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $77.18 million.
• SI-BONE SIBN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $25.17 million.
• Hudbay Minerals HBM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $440.78 million.
• DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $134.45 million.
• Akoya Biosciences AKYA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $16.90 million.
• Nelnet NNI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $301.28 million.
• HCI Group HCI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $130.57 million.
• Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $38.39 million.
• Gevo GEVO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $400 thousand.
• INDUS Realty Trust INDT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Radius Global Infr RADI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $34.09 million.
• PowerSchool Holdings PWSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $155.34 million.
• Quantum-Si QSI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Westport Fuel Systems WPRT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Nyxoah NYXH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $620 thousand.
• View VIEW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $22.70 million.
• Noble NE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $272.97 million.
• AerSale ASLE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $110.90 million.
• ATI Physical Therapy ATIP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $169.51 million.
• Aterian ATER is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $59.61 million.
• Allbirds BIRD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $77.77 million.
• QualTek Services QTEK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $172.09 million.
• Augmedix AUGX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $7.33 million.
• Macrogenics MGNX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.97 per share on revenue of $13.77 million.
• Standard BioTools LAB is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• ARKO ARKO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.
• Itau Unibanco Holding ITUB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $5.98 billion.
• Root ROOT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $83.47 million.
• i3 Verticals IIIV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $77.68 million.
• Crane CR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• DermTech DMTK is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $4.81 million.
• FibroGen FGEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $34.39 million.
• MagnaChip Semiconductor MX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $101.13 million.
• Paltalk PALT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.93 million.
• Ramaco Resources METC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $178.59 million.
• Vaxart VXRT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.
• Asensus Surgical ASXC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.
• Kaleyra KLR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $81.37 million.
• Marathon Digital Holdings MARA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $37.57 million.
• Alto Ingredients ALTO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $320.98 million.
• Emerald Holding EEX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Tricida TCDA is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Lantern Pharma LTRN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Superior Gr of Cos SGC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $146.87 million.
• Quanterix QTRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $30.05 million.
• Prothena Corp PRTA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $17.17 million.
• Precigen PGEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $24.63 million.
• Ocular Therapeutix OCUL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $14.25 million.
• Enanta Pharmaceuticals ENTA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.39 per share on revenue of $20.70 million.
• Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $6.84 million.
• ShockWave Medical SWAV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $107.52 million.
• 10x Genomics TXG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $117.19 million.
• PubMatic PUBM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $60.78 million.
• Oportun Financial OPRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $215.61 million.
• CarLotz LOTZ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $71.50 million.
• Castle Biosciences CSTL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $28.37 million.
• 23andMe Holding ME is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $61.60 million.
• Broadmark Realty Capital BRMK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $29.90 million.
• Canoo GOEV is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• RxSight RXST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $10.75 million.
• Talkspace TALK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $31.45 million.
• LivePerson LPSN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $135.59 million.
• Vicarious Surgical RBOT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Northwest Pipe NWPX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $110.00 million.
• ESCO Technologies ESE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $215.16 million.
• National CineMedia NCMI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $65.00 million.
• Digital Turbine APPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $184.84 million.
• Xperi Holding XPER is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $223.76 million.
• Manning & Napier MN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Inseego INSG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $62.37 million.
• Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $37.73 million.
• Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.36 per share on revenue of $16.94 million.
• CTI BioPharma CTIC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $9.10 million.
• Asure Software ASUR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $20.29 million.
• Ambac Financial Group AMBC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $28.00 million.
• Cannae Holdings CNNE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $227.23 million.
• CrossAmerica Partners CAPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $662.29 million.
• BWX Technologies BWXT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $538.94 million.
• Conformis CFMS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $15.15 million.
• American Equity Inv AEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $546.77 million.
• ONEOK OKE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion.
• BRT Apartments BRT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $11.38 million.
• eHealth EHTH is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $72.77 million.
• Masonite International DOOR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $732.10 million.
• Avalara AVLR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $209.18 million.
• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $130.43 million.
• Veeco Instruments VECO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $160.82 million.
• Freshpet FRPT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $147.03 million.
• Aspen Technology AZPN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $280.76 million.
• SmileDirectClub SDC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $141.86 million.
• Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $509.50 million.
• PRA Group PRAA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $233.97 million.
• 3D Sys DDD is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Cara Therapeutics CARA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $20.71 million.
• Turtle Beach HEAR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $49.20 million.
• Babcock & Wilcox BW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $221.20 million.
• FreightCar America RAIL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $72.90 million.
• AAON AAON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $204.33 million.
• Desktop Metal DM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $54.70 million.
• Primoris Services PRIM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $929.53 million.
• Primerica PRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $687.95 million.
• Federal Agricultural AGM is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• TaskUs TASK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $242.11 million.
• Invacare IVC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $208.22 million.
• ICU Medical ICUI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $566.47 million.
• CarGurus CARG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $505.85 million.
• Velodyne Lidar VLDR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $11.21 million.
• Edgio EGIO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $63.50 million.
• Trex Co TREX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $380.81 million.
• Luminar Technologies LAZR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $8.59 million.
• ProAssurance PRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $240.63 million.
• Tanger Factory Outlet SKT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $104.45 million.
• Beachbody Co BODY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $183.39 million.
• Marriott Vacations VAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• FS KKR Capital FSK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $372.40 million.
• Perdoceo Education PRDO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $163.10 million.
• Brookdale Senior Living BKD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $685.50 million.
• Cabot CBT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
• Principal Finl Gr PFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.
• GoodRx Holdings GDRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $184.71 million.
• Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• CURO Group Holdings CURO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $260.41 million.
• Vroom VRM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $545.95 million.
• Clover Health Investments CLOV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $814.62 million.
• Take-Two Interactive TTWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals AMPH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $119.30 million.
• Blink Charging BLNK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $8.60 million.
• News NWSA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.
• Viasat VSAT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $704.65 million.
• Groupon GRPN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $157.57 million.
• Blucora BCOR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $260.85 million.
• Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• AECOM ACM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.
• ACCO Brands ACCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $538.57 million.
• Upstart Hldgs UPST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $241.63 million.
• Lemonade LMND is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $47.70 million.
• American Intl Gr AIG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $11.25 billion.
• Eargo EAR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Tiptree TIPT is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• News NWS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Eastern Co EML is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• FutureFuel FF is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
