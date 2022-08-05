Recap: Liberty Formula One Group Q2 Earnings

Liberty Formula One Group FWONA reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Liberty Formula One Group beat estimated earnings by 218.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $243.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Liberty Formula One Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.24 0.12 -0.03 -0.41 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.64 -0.22 0.24 Revenue Estimate 256.72M 728.61M 584.85M 483.33M Revenue Actual 360.00M 787.00M 668.00M 501.00M

To track all earnings releases for Liberty Formula One Group visit their earnings calendar here.

