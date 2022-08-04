Why Is Udemy Stock Up 8% Today?

Udemy Inc UDMY shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
Udemy said second-quarter revenue jumped 21% year-over-year to $153.1 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $149.95 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
The company reported a quarterly adjusted earnings loss of 10 cents per share, which beat average analyst estimates for a loss of 16 cents per share.
"Udemy is disrupting learning through our unparalleled platform and rapidly scaling SaaS business," said Gregg Coccari, chairman and CEO of Udemy.
Udemy expects third-quarter revenue to be in a range of $153 million to $157 million versus the estimate of $156.04 million. The company expects full-year revenue to be in a range of $615 million to $640 million versus the estimate of $625.01 million.
Keybanc analyst Jason Celino maintained Udemy with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $15 to $16 following the company's results.
Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained Udemy with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $11 to $13.
UDMY Price Action: Udemy has a 52-week high of $19.78 and a 52-week low of $9.46.
The stock was up 8.26% at $13.37 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Steven Weirather from Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
