The Middleby: Q2 Earnings Insights

The Middleby MIDD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

The Middleby beat estimated earnings by 6.19%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $2.1.

Revenue was up $205.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at The Middleby's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.10 2.03 2 2.04 EPS Actual 2.13 2.11 1.92 2.11 Revenue Estimate 935.99M 847.44M 825.88M 803.17M Revenue Actual 994.68M 866.42M 817.54M 808.77M

