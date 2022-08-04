Alibaba, MercadoLibre And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. GBT rose 19.3% to $40.47 in pre-market trading following a report suggesting the company is attracting takeover interest. According to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, some large pharmaceutical companies are looking into a potential deal.
- MGP Ingredients, Inc. MGPI shares jumped 13.3% to $115.50 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI rose 12.5% to $1,002.66 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK rose 11.7% to $14.56 in pre-market trading.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BCRX gained 9.9% to $12.25 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Confluent, Inc. CFLT shares rose 9.6% to $31.80 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 results.
- Altice USA, Inc. ATUS shares surged 9.1% to $10.55 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly sales.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN rose 9% to $33.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
- Ecopetrol S.A. EC gained 5.7% to $11.18 in pre-market trading after the company posted a record net profit for the second quarter.
- Albemarle Corporation ALB rose 5.7% to $253.17 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and raised FY22 forecast.
- Novo Nordisk A/S NVO rose 4.7% to $104.63 in pre-market trading. Novo Nordisk reported Q2 sales of DKK41.27 billion, +25% Y/Y (+15% on a constant currency basis).
- Crocs, Inc. CROX rose 4.3% to $80.70 in pre-market trading.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA gained 3.9% to $99.49 in pre-market trading as the company reported first-quarter FY22 flat revenue growth year-on-year to $30.69 billion, beating the consensus of $30.05 billion.
Also check this out: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead of Jobless Claims Data .
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.