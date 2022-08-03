Recap: Allegiant Travel Q2 Earnings

Allegiant Travel ALGT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Allegiant Travel missed estimated earnings by 32.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.92.

Revenue was up $157.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allegiant Travel's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 1.18 0.68 2.16 EPS Actual -0.12 1.18 0.66 3.46 Revenue Estimate 491.37M 480.59M 455.09M 442.22M Revenue Actual 500.11M 496.88M 459.47M 472.43M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Allegiant Travel management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.62 and $0.62 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Allegiant Travel visit their earnings calendar here.

