by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 3, 2022 9:05 AM | 1 min read
Recap: Pinnacle West Capital Q2 Earnings

 

Pinnacle West Capital PNW reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pinnacle West Capital beat estimated earnings by 9.85%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.32.

Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pinnacle West Capital's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.06 0.06 2.79 1.58
EPS Actual 0.15 0.24 3 1.91
Revenue Estimate 692.72M 659.69M 1.24B 962.86M
Revenue Actual 783.53M 798.86M 1.31B 1.00B

To track all earnings releases for Pinnacle West Capital visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

