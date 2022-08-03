Recap: Pinnacle West Capital Q2 Earnings

Pinnacle West Capital PNW reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pinnacle West Capital beat estimated earnings by 9.85%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.32.
Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pinnacle West Capital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.06
|2.79
|1.58
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.24
|3
|1.91
|Revenue Estimate
|692.72M
|659.69M
|1.24B
|962.86M
|Revenue Actual
|783.53M
|798.86M
|1.31B
|1.00B
To track all earnings releases for Pinnacle West Capital visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.