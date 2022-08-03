Recap: Pinnacle West Capital Q2 Earnings

Pinnacle West Capital PNW reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Earnings

Pinnacle West Capital beat estimated earnings by 9.85%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.32.

Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pinnacle West Capital's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.06 2.79 1.58 EPS Actual 0.15 0.24 3 1.91 Revenue Estimate 692.72M 659.69M 1.24B 962.86M Revenue Actual 783.53M 798.86M 1.31B 1.00B

