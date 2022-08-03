Orion Energy Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Orion Energy Sys OESX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 .
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Orion Energy Sys missed estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was down $17.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Orion Energy Sys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0
|0.04
|0.09
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|0.04
|0.12
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|26.31M
|32.86M
|38.60M
|36.88M
|Revenue Actual
|22.06M
|30.71M
|36.51M
|35.10M
To track all earnings releases for Orion Energy Sys visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.