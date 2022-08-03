ñol

Orion Energy Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 3, 2022 8:16 AM | 1 min read

 

Orion Energy Sys OESX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 .

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orion Energy Sys missed estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $17.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orion Energy Sys's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 0 0.04 0.09 0.08
EPS Actual -0.04 0.04 0.12 0.08
Revenue Estimate 26.31M 32.86M 38.60M 36.88M
Revenue Actual 22.06M 30.71M 36.51M 35.10M

To track all earnings releases for Orion Energy Sys visit their earnings calendar here.

