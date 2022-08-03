Orion Energy Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Orion Energy Sys OESX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 .

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orion Energy Sys missed estimated earnings by 350.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $17.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orion Energy Sys's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0 0.04 0.09 0.08 EPS Actual -0.04 0.04 0.12 0.08 Revenue Estimate 26.31M 32.86M 38.60M 36.88M Revenue Actual 22.06M 30.71M 36.51M 35.10M

To track all earnings releases for Orion Energy Sys visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.