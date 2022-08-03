Recap: Safehold Q2 Earnings

Safehold SAFE reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Safehold missed estimated earnings by 7.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was up $20.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Safehold's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.41
|0.35
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.38
|0.38
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|58.78M
|53.02M
|48.15M
|45.57M
|Revenue Actual
|60.40M
|52.01M
|47.30M
|44.21M
