Recap: Safehold Q2 Earnings

Safehold SAFE reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Safehold missed estimated earnings by 7.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $20.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Safehold's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.41 0.35 0.33 EPS Actual 0.43 0.38 0.38 0.28 Revenue Estimate 58.78M 53.02M 48.15M 45.57M Revenue Actual 60.40M 52.01M 47.30M 44.21M

To track all earnings releases for Safehold visit their earnings calendar here.

