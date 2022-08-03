Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Earnings

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 34.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.44.

Revenue was up $19.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.42 -0.65 -0.79 EPS Actual -0.36 -0.53 -0.44 -0.61 Revenue Estimate 22.77M 20.72M 10.18M 3.97M Revenue Actual 32.19M 18.75M 12.10M 7.70M

