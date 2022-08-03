Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Earnings
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 34.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.44.
Revenue was up $19.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.41
|-0.42
|-0.65
|-0.79
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|-0.53
|-0.44
|-0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|22.77M
|20.72M
|10.18M
|3.97M
|Revenue Actual
|32.19M
|18.75M
|12.10M
|7.70M
