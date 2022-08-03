Materion: Q2 Earnings Insights

Materion MTRN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Materion missed estimated earnings by 1.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.18.

Revenue was up $74.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Materion's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.05 1.03 0.84 0.75 EPS Actual 1.08 1.03 1.10 0.86 Revenue Estimate 415.03M 428.03M 375.37M 343.50M Revenue Actual 449.05M 397.23M 388.03M 371.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.