Berry: Q2 Earnings Insights

Berry (bry) BRY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Berry (bry) beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was up $153.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 6.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Berry (bry)'s past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.15 0.13 -0.09 EPS Actual 0.51 0.12 0.14 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 188.50M 155.78M 139.19M 110.05M Revenue Actual 94.08M 208.09M 143.41M 99.25M

To track all earnings releases for Berry (bry) visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.