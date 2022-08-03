Berry: Q2 Earnings Insights

Berry (bry) BRY reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Berry (bry) beat estimated earnings by 3.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.62.
Revenue was up $153.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 6.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Berry (bry)'s past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.15
|0.13
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.12
|0.14
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|188.50M
|155.78M
|139.19M
|110.05M
|Revenue Actual
|94.08M
|208.09M
|143.41M
|99.25M
