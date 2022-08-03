Recap: Bluegreen Vacations Q2 Earnings

Bluegreen Vacations BVH reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bluegreen Vacations missed estimated earnings by 1.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.88.
Revenue was up $42.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 0.92% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bluegreen Vacations's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.62
|0.66
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.59
|1.06
|0.93
|Revenue Estimate
|181.17M
|203.89M
|205.48M
|169.97M
|Revenue Actual
|195.13M
|203.00M
|214.52M
|193.46M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all earnings releases for Bluegreen Vacations visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.