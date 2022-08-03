ñol

Recap: Bluegreen Vacations Q2 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 3, 2022 7:36 AM | 1 min read

 

Bluegreen Vacations BVH reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bluegreen Vacations missed estimated earnings by 1.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.88.

Revenue was up $42.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 0.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bluegreen Vacations's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.53 0.62 0.66 0.27
EPS Actual 0.76 0.59 1.06 0.93
Revenue Estimate 181.17M 203.89M 205.48M 169.97M
Revenue Actual 195.13M 203.00M 214.52M 193.46M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Bluegreen Vacations visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews