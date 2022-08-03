Autohome: Q2 Earnings Insights

Autohome ATHM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Autohome reported in-line EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was down $41.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 8.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Autohome's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.55 0.72 0.96 EPS Actual 0.55 0.58 0.72 0.97 Revenue Estimate 209.17M 266.01M 271.29M 287.22M Revenue Actual 232.09M 265.76M 273.73M 300.17M

