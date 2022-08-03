Autohome: Q2 Earnings Insights

Autohome ATHM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Autohome reported in-line EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was down $41.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 8.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Autohome's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.55
|0.72
|0.96
|EPS Actual
|0.55
|0.58
|0.72
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|209.17M
|266.01M
|271.29M
|287.22M
|Revenue Actual
|232.09M
|265.76M
|273.73M
|300.17M
