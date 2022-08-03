Cedar Fair's Q2 Performance Lags Consensus

by

Cedar Fair LP FUN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 127% year-on-year to $509 million, missing the consensus of $530.84 million.

reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 127% year-on-year to $509 million, missing the consensus of $530.84 million. During Q2, the parks had 708 operating days compared to 726 in 2Q19 and 393 in 2Q21. The coronavirus pandemic had a material impact on park operations in 2021.

In-park per capita spending was $59.52, representing a 26% increase over 2Q19 spending levels.

Attendance totaled 7.8 million guests, an increase of 4.4 million guests from 2Q21 and down by 654,000 guests, or 8% from 2Q19.

The operating margin was 22%, and operating income for the quarter was $112.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $171 million.

The company held $124.9 million in cash and equivalents as of June 26, 2022.

Earnings per unit of $0.89 missed the analyst consensus of $1.41.

Cedar Fair declared a distribution of $0.30 per limited partner (LP) unit payable on Sept. 15, 2022, to unitholders of record as of Aug. 31, 2022.

The Board has also authorized to repurchase of up to $250 million of Cedar Fair units.

Price Action: FUN shares closed lower by 4.44% at $40.44 on Tuesday.

