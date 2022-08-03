Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Cohen & Co COHN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Standard Motor Products SMP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $356.59 million.

• Safehold SAFE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $64.45 million.

• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $10.87 million.

• Seres Therapeutics MCRB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $4.98 million.

• OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $112.58 million.

• DISH Network DISH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.

• United Therapeutics UTHR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.12 per share on revenue of $461.06 million.

• eXp World Holdings EXPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Medical Properties Trust MPW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $399.68 million.

• Bluegreen Vacations BVH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $207.66 million.

• Orion Energy Sys OESX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $24.80 million.

• Butterfly Network BFLY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $19.10 million.

• DT Midstream DTM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $223.24 million.

• Vericel VCEL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $38.27 million.

• Eneti NETI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $44.25 million.

• Alight ALIT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $710.29 million.

• Everi Holdings EVRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $180.93 million.

• GlycoMimetics GLYC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Marcus MCS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $165.01 million.

• Hillman Solutions HLMN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $405.38 million.

• CoreCard CCRD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $13.28 million.

• Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $95.72 million.

• Editas Medicine EDIT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $4.29 million.

• Dorian LPG LPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $70.20 million.

• Mastech Digital MHH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $61.28 million.

• R1 RCM RCM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $391.77 million.

• Colliers Intl Gr CIGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Donnelley Financial Solns DFIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $222.13 million.

• Horizon Therapeutics HZNP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $936.10 million.

• Berry (bry) BRY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $210.40 million.

• Urban Edge Props UE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $100.15 million.

• Moderna MRNA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.59 per share on revenue of $4.07 billion.

• Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $44.87 million.

• Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $122.44 million.

• Daqo New Energy DQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.13 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• G1 Therapeutics GTHX is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $9.14 million.

• International Money IMXI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $135.36 million.

• Dynatrace DT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $262.43 million.

• SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts XHR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $258.72 million.

• Vertiv Holdings VRT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• LivaNova LIVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $249.54 million.

• National Retail Props NNN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $189.99 million.

• Perion Network PERI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $146.33 million.

• Gibraltar Industries ROCK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $364.42 million.

• Sculptor Cap SCU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $90.06 million.

• Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $218.61 million.

• BGC Partners BGCP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $439.22 million.

• BlackRock TCP Cap TCPC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $41.47 million.

• Avista AVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $311.80 million.

• Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $840.06 million.

• Shenandoah SHEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $64.25 million.

• Atlantica Sustainable AY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $355.85 million.

• Materion MTRN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $455.47 million.

• Clean Harbors CLH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Stratasys SSYS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $166.32 million.

• Scotts Miracle Gro SMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Tradeweb Markets TW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $298.01 million.

• Owens & Minor OMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• NOW DNOW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $489.06 million.

• Parsons Corp PSN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $929.03 million.

• Entergy ETR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.

• Lamar Advertising LAMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $490.00 million.

• Generac Hldgs GNRC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Autohome ATHM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $258.53 million.

• Triumph Group TGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $340.88 million.

• Cedar Fair FUN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $530.84 million.

• Pacira BioSciences PCRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $171.43 million.

• Exelon EXC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

• Pinnacle West Capital PNW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $974.59 million.

• AmerisourceBergen ABC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $59.03 billion.

• ODP ODP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Sunoco SUN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $5.67 billion.

• PPL PPL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• BrightSpire Capital BRSP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $28.97 million.

• Cars.com CARS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $161.79 million.

• Berry Global Group BERY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.

• Belden BDC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $634.29 million.

• Brink's BCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Jones Lang LaSalle JLL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.30 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Dana DAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.

• CDW CDW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $6.19 billion.

• Criteo CRTO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $220.81 million.

• Caesarstone CSTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $180.95 million.

• Amarin Corp AMRN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $88.34 million.

• ALLETE ALE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $342.82 million.

• New York Times NYT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $552.20 million.

• Charles River CRL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $994.91 million.

• Tupperware Brands TUP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $330.20 million.

• Brookfield Infr Partners BIP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• Chatham Lodging CLDT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $78.56 million.

• NiSource NI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Trane Technologies TT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $9.54 per share on revenue of $2.79 billion.

• BorgWarner BWA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.

• LL Flooring Holdings LL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $303.20 million.

• Enterprise Prods Partners EPD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $12.31 billion.

• Yum Brands YUM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Under Armour UAA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• CVS Health CVS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $76.37 billion.

• ORIX IX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Under Armour UA is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Algoma Steel Gr ASTL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $983.93 million.

• Hamilton Beach Brands HBB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $151.10 million.

• Innovative Ind Props IIPR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $69.02 million.

• American Superconductor AMSC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $24.27 million.

• EZCORP EZPW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $196.99 million.

• Great Panther Mining GPL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $35.52 million.

• B2Gold BTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $382.67 million.

• John Hancock Finl Opps BTO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $505.90 million.

• Aris Water Solutions ARIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $74.41 million.

• Copa Holdings CPA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Liberty Latin America LILA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• MGIC Investment MTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $293.05 million.

• Benefitfocus BNFT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $56.54 million.

• Regenxbio RGNX is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.53 per share on revenue of $26.79 million.

• SuRo Capital SSSS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $400 thousand.

• Stellus Cap Investment SCM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $16.45 million.

• Kura Oncology KURA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Envela ELA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $37.75 million.

• Alico ALCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $28.90 million.

• Identiv INVE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Miller Industries MLR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Star Group SGU is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• SandRidge Energy SD is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Blueknight Energy BKEPP is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Blueknight Energy BKEP is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Via Renewables VIA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ovintiv OVV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.74 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.

• Nutrien NTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.44 per share on revenue of $19.18 billion.

• Enviva EVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $286.26 million.

• Signify Health SGFY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $247.06 million.

• Civitas Resources CIVI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.91 per share on revenue of $861.38 million.

• USD Partners USDP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $35.15 million.

• Owl Rock Capital ORCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $269.29 million.

• Nine Energy Service NINE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $139.10 million.

• Skillz SKLZ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $92.73 million.

• Two Harbors Investment TWO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $31.21 million.

• Aurora Innovation AUR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $15.00 million.

• Ashford AINC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $121.79 million.

• Gladstone Inv GAIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $16.83 million.

• Plains All American PAA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $13.28 billion.

• Plains GP Holdings PAGP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $12.78 billion.

• Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $5.30 million.

• StoneX Group SNEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $338.61 million.

• Change Healthcare CHNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $888.50 million.

• AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $123.84 million.

• BGSF BGSF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $65.00 million.

• DXC Technology DXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.

• TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $24.92 million.

• Equitable Holdings EQH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.

• Summit Materials SUM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $678.97 million.

• Texas Pacific Land TPL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $15.83 per share on revenue of $177.96 million.

• Necessity Retail REIT RTL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Regional Mgmt RM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $121.36 million.

• RPT Realty RPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $53.92 million.

• Park Hotels & Resorts PK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $656.77 million.

• Palomar Hldgs PLMR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $192.93 million.

• Vapotherm VAPO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $18.35 million.

• SiriusPoint SPNT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Offerpad Solutions OPAD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Ping Identity Holding PING is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $73.19 million.

• Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $155.41 million.

• Paratek Pharmaceuticals PRTK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $29.17 million.

• Aeva Technologies AEVA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.35 million.

• Verra Mobility VRRM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $179.80 million.

• Universal Technical UTI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $96.13 million.

• Hudson Technologies HDSN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $96.02 million.

• Remitly Global RELY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $149.01 million.

• Energy Recovery ERII is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $22.67 million.

• SilverBow Resources SBOW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $124.00 million.

• TTM Technologies TTMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $600.38 million.

• Zeta Global Holdings ZETA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $130.07 million.

• JFrog FROG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $65.52 million.

• Vimeo VMEO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $108.68 million.

• Green Brick Partners GRBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $394.81 million.

• Trupanion TRUP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $216.43 million.

• Intevac IVAC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.

• Global Medical REIT GMRE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $32.80 million.

• Pennant Park Investment PNNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $23.72 million.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $42.16 million.

• PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $24.95 million.

• e.l.f. Beauty ELF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $108.74 million.

• Broadstone Net Lease BNL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $98.41 million.

• Confluent CFLT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $131.86 million.

• Nevro NVRO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $104.52 million.

• SiTime SITM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $77.13 million.

• DoubleVerify Hldgs DV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $102.03 million.

• Arcus Biosciences RCUS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $21.12 million.

• Revolve Gr RVLV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $293.17 million.

• Paragon 28 FNA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $40.27 million.

• Mirati Therapeutics MRTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.49 per share on revenue of $340 thousand.

• Xencor XNCR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $41.49 million.

• Inari Medical NARI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $87.80 million.

• Amdocs DOX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Corcept Therapeutics CORT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $101.00 million.

• INmune Bio INMB is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Banco Latinoamericano BLX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $31.62 million.

• Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $8.53 million.

• Personalis PSNL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $15.50 million.

• Trean Insurance Group TIG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $70.40 million.

• KORU Medical Systems KRMD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.29 million.

• Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $73.20 million.

• Orion Office REIT ONL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $51.50 million.

• Entravision Comms EVC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $220.90 million.

• OrthoPediatrics KIDS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $32.40 million.

• Origin Mat ORGN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Equinox Gold EQX is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Chord Energy CHRD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.04 per share on revenue of $383.00 million.

• ePlus PLUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $468.13 million.

• AG Mortgage Investment MITT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $17.85 million.

• Amplify Energy AMPY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Q2 Holdings QTWO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $140.22 million.

• Alkami Technology ALKT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $48.03 million.

• Fate Therapeutics FATE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $12.91 million.

• SP Plus SP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $169.22 million.

• Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $387.36 million.

• Encore Capital Gr ECPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $343.37 million.

• Digimarc DMRC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $7.65 million.

• MorphoSys MOR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Newtek Bus Servs NEWT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $19.91 million.

• Rimini Street RMNI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $99.22 million.

• AppHarvest APPH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $6.11 million.

• Faro Technologies FARO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $79.47 million.

• AvidXchange Holdings AVDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $72.44 million.

• Arcosa ACA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $547.13 million.

• Pacific Biosciences PACB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $35.70 million.

• Genco Shipping & Trading GNK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $114.16 million.

• WillScot Mobile Mini WSC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $527.31 million.

• Amplitude AMPL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $55.22 million.

• Companhia Siderurgica SID is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• Upland Software UPLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $79.58 million.

• Udemy UDMY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $149.95 million.

• Rattler Midstream RTLR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $103.30 million.

• Weave Communications WEAV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $33.60 million.

• U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $547.86 million.

• TPI Composites TPIC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $421.26 million.

• Procore Technologies PCOR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $162.08 million.

• Envista Holdings NVST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $650.60 million.

• Pactiv Evergreen PTVE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Royal Gold RGLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $153.99 million.

• Glaukos GKOS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $68.02 million.

• Sovos Brands SOVO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $180.96 million.

• Life Storage LSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $243.42 million.

• Warrior Met Coal HCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.97 per share on revenue of $574.69 million.

• Myomo MYO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.41 million.

• Ormat Technologies ORA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $164.61 million.

• STORE Capital STOR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $203.96 million.

• AlerisLife ALR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $179.15 million.

• National Storage NSA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $182.99 million.

• UMH Properties UMH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $50.86 million.

• Northern Oil & Gas NOG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $391.09 million.

• Rayonier RYN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $215.51 million.

• MBIA MBI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.

• Spirit Realty Cap SRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $171.90 million.

• Rapid7 RPD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $164.09 million.

• Outfront Media OUT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $445.77 million.

• Alamo Group ALG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $369.07 million.

• Vanda Pharma VNDA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.

• Bandwidth BAND is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $133.66 million.

• Hersha Hospitality HT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $118.42 million.

• Kulicke & Soffa Indus KLIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $367.25 million.

• Sturm Ruger & Co RGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $156.40 million.

• Sun Life Finl SLF is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• EnLink Midstream ENLC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Callon Petroleum CPE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $715.31 million.

• Stoneridge SRI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $203.03 million.

• Iamgold IAG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $346.23 million.

• Bain Capital Specialty BCSF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $46.08 million.

• Modine Manufacturing MOD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $490.74 million.

• Laredo Petroleum LPI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.45 per share on revenue of $453.40 million.

• Host Hotels & Resorts HST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• QuinStreet QNST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $140.47 million.

• Allied Motion AMOT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $117.39 million.

• Paymentus Holdings PAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $117.81 million.

• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings KW is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Black Hills BKH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $404.08 million.

• Realty Income O is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $809.54 million.

• Western Midstream WES is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $806.68 million.

• Barrett Bus Servs BBSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $257.59 million.

• Hostess Brands TWNK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $324.37 million.

• Watts Water Technologies WTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $488.73 million.

• ARC Document Solutions ARC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $71.55 million.

• Anika Therapeutics ANIK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $37.85 million.

• Allison Transmission ALSN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $691.72 million.

• Fastly FSLY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $101.33 million.

• GoDaddy GDDY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• MercadoLibre MELI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Centennial Resource Dev CDEV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $388.14 million.

• Hillenbrand HI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $704.80 million.

• Veris Residential VRE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $76.83 million.

• Amerco UHAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $17.80 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $506.67 million.

• Hub Group HUBG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Assured Guaranty AGO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $90.25 million.

• Medifast MED is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $447.86 million.

• Chesapeake Utilities CPK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $125.20 million.

• Axogen AXGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $33.85 million.

• NuVasive NUVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $306.62 million.

• Rent-A-Center RCII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Maximus MMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Ansys ANSS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $467.12 million.

• Innovate VATE is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ethan Allen Interiors ETD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $197.55 million.

• Ceridian HCM Holding CDAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $379.01 million.

• LHC Gr LHCG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $606.06 million.

• Axcelis Technologies ACLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $212.71 million.

• SM Energy SM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $787.32 million.

• Advanced Energy Indus AEIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $401.58 million.

• Energy Transfer ET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $20.40 billion.

• Howard Hughes HHC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $130.50 million.

• PDC Energy PDCE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.72 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Sunrun RUN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $494.80 million.

• Diversified Healthcare DHC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $319.10 million.

• BlackRock Cap Inv BKCC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $12.53 million.

• ICF International ICFI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $431.13 million.

• Diamondrock Hospitality DRH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $263.09 million.

• Werner Enterprises WERN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $789.21 million.

• Braemar Hotels & Resorts BHR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $156.08 million.

• Essential Utilities WTRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $415.97 million.

• Atento ATTO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $372.22 million.

• Adtran ADTN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $170.91 million.

• APA APA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• UGI UGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• American Financial Group AFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Tenaris TS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• Ingersoll Rand IR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Coeur Mining CDE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Curtiss-Wright CW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $603.18 million.

• Fair Isaac FICO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share on revenue of $342.53 million.

• MetLife MET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $16.11 billion.

• Clorox CLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Lumen Technologies LUMN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $4.58 billion.

• Selective Insurance Gr SIGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $915.35 million.

• MGM Resorts Intl MGM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.

• Fisker FSR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Marathon Oil MRO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share on revenue of $904.21 million.

• Unisys UIS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $501.85 million.

• Altice USA ATUS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• Fleetcor Technologies FLT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $820.49 million.

• The Western Union WU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $205.20 million.

• Sprouts Farmers Market SFM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Fortinet FTNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• CSG Systems Intl CSGS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $248.10 million.

• Allegiant Travel ALGT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $629.64 million.

• Bruker BRKR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $590.88 million.

• Qorvo QRVO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $521.47 million.

• Lucid Gr LCID is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $145.49 million.

• Cumulus Media CMLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $235.80 million.

• Tetra Tech TTEK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $703.67 million.

• Yellow YELL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• DHI Group DHX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $35.60 million.

• Albemarle ALB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.20 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Atmos Energy ATO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $681.07 million.

• Cross Country Healthcare CCRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $740.93 million.

• Ryerson Holding RYI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.58 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Nabors Industries NBR is likely to report quarterly loss at $6.80 per share on revenue of $597.07 million.

• Booking Holdings BKNG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $17.56 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.

• Kyndryl Hldgs KD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.43 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.

• Lincoln National LNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $4.57 billion.

• Allstate ALL is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $11.11 billion.

• McKesson MCK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.27 per share on revenue of $65.14 billion.

• Central Garden & Pet CENTA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $997.93 million.

• Central Garden & Pet CENT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $997.93 million.

• Benchmark Electronics BHE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $635.00 million.

• eBay EBAY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• Universal UVV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Geovax Labs GOVX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Wayside Technology Group WSTG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NACCO Industries NC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.