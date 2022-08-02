Electronic Arts Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, FIFA Mobile Hits Company Record, Guidance And More

Video game company Electronic Arts Inc EA reported first-quarter financial results after the market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights.
What Happened: Electronic Arts reported first-quarter revenue of $1.767 billion, a 13.9% year-over-year increase. The total came in ahead of a Street estimate of $1.26 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
“EA delivered strong results in Q1 with our growing player network deeply engaged in new games and live services,” CEO Andrew Wilson said. “Our expanding EA Sports portfolio and owned IP franchises continue to power resilience and longevity in our business.”
The company’s FIFA franchise and F1 launch were cited as having strong net bookings in the first quarter. Bookings for the quarter came in “ahead of expectations,” CFO Chris Suh said.
FIFA Mobile delivered the highest net bookings quarter in company history and hit a record daily active user number, up 10% from the fourth quarter.
EA reported it ended the quarter with 600 million active accounts. Net bookings for the trailing 12 months were $7.478 billion, up 22% year-over-year.
Related Link: Could Apple, Amazon Or Disney Acquire A Gaming Company? Why Electronic Arts Stock Is Rising
What’s Next: The company expects full-year revenue to hit a range of $7.6 billion to $7.8 billion. Earnings per share for the full fiscal year are expected in a range of $2.79 to $2.87. Net bookings for the full fiscal year are expected to hit a range of $7.9 billion to $8.1 billion.
For the second quarter, EA is guiding for revenue of $1.85 billion to $1.9 billion and net bookings of $1.725 billion to $1.775 billion.
“Looking ahead, our focus on execution and disciplined investment across our broad portfolio of games and live services will fuel our long-term growth,” Suh said.
EA Price Action: Electronic Arts shares are up 1% to $129.67 in after-hours trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.